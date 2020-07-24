Vote of congratulations extended to Fr. Martin Hayes

Moycarkey-Borris based Councillor Sean Ryan has proposed a vote of congratulations to the newly appointed Bishop of Kilmore Fr Martin Hayes, a native of his home parish.

Speaking at a recent meeting of Tipperary County Council at the Dome in Semple Stadium Councillor Ryan said that ‘’the parish of Moycarkey-Borris was very proud of Fr Martin’s achievement in been appointed the new Bishop elect of Kilmore diocese.

“It is also a very proud day for Fr Martin’s siblings and the extended Hayes family in Newhill’’.

The Fianna Fail councillor added ‘’Fr Martin attended St Kevin’s national school in Littleton, Thurles CBS, studied for the priesthood at Saint Patrick’s College in Thurles and was ordained in Thurles Cathedral on Saturday June 10, 1989.

“He celebrated his first mass in Our Lady and Saint Kevin’s Church in Littleton on Sunday June 11, 1989. He served in Saint Patrick’s College, Bohernanave and as administrator of Thurles.

“Indeed Fr Martin has always been a great listener and it was no surprise that Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly appointed him to head up the Archdiocese’s Listening Process where he has liaised with all 46 parishes across the Archdiocese’’.

Councillor Ryan concluded ‘’Fr Hayes will succeed Bishop Leo O’Reilly where he will head up a diocese of over 77,000 people and which consists of almost all of County Cavan, roughly the northern half of County Leitrim, and parts of County Fermanagh, County Meath and County Sligo.

“We salute Fr Hayes achievement and I am delighted to propose a vote of congratulations to Fr Hayes on this memorable appointment ’’.

The vote of congratulations was seconded by the Cathaoirleach Councillor Michael Smith (FF) and was passed unanimously.

Fr Martin will be installed as Bishop of Kilmore at a special installation ceremony in Cavan Cathedral on Sunday September 20. ​

Fr. Martin is the son of the late Daniel and Mary Agnes (née Bowe), Hayes, Newhill), Two-Mile-Borris,

He is the eldest of five sons and three daughters, one of whom died in infancy.