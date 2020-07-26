Tipperary County Council to seek €4m loan to free up empty houses for tenants

Tipperary County Council is to spend over €4m to carry out works on empty houses to make them ready for occupation by people on housing waiting lists.

The authority will take out a loan to carry out the works to 114 houses,

A decision to take out the loan, which will be paid back over four years, was taken in a bid to tackle the number of empty houses on the council housing stock.

Budget allocations for work on both long term and ordinary voids (the term used by the council to identify the houses) are almost committed for the current year 2020 with 92 units in various stages of completion.

The additional 114 houses to be covered under the once off €4m loan include 19 long term voids, 51 ordinary voids and the council would expect another 44 units to be returned during the remainder of 2020.

This loan will be repaid over four years from increased rental income from new housing stock, totalling over 600 units being delivered from the housing capital programme to 2024 in the amount of €3.2m.

RENTAL INCOME

In addition there will be increased rental income through to 2024 from the voids being brought back into use in 2020 in the amount of €1.08m.

This is income that will be specifically allocated for the purpose of payment of the loan.

In addition to the €4m loan the council also decided to support a motion calling on the Department of Housing for special funding to bring voids costing over €30,000 each to make them suitable for letting.

The motion was tabled in the names of councillors Kieran Bourke, Roger Kennedy and Michael Smith.

The members also discussed another motion tabled by Cllr Andy Moloney calling for a relaxing of conditions on home improvements to allow the authority to issue houses to tenants who were willing to paint and decorate themselves.

Cllr Moloney said the Minister for the Environment should be asked to relax the conditions.

After a debate on the motion, Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Smith asked Cllr Moloney to allow his motion go forward to the housing committee for discussion as he felt the matter could be dealt with locally.

Cllr Moloney agreed to the request and asked if the committee could deal with the issue at the next meeting.

