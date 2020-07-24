Urgent clarity needed for disability service users says Browne

Sinn Féin TD for Co Tipperary, Martin Browne has called for immediate clarity to be provided for adult disability service users and their families, following evidence to the Dáil's Special Committee on Covid-19 that some services may not resume until 2021.

Deputy Browne said: "Adult day care services for people with disabilities have been suspended since March and many service users and their families have not had any proper supports for four months. This has been an unbelievably challenging time for all of those involved.

"Many families have informed us that there have been cases of anger outbursts and of loved ones being withdrawn or frustrated because of a lack of routine. Many involved have high dependency needs and there are care packages in place for them but these are not being utilised at the moment.

"Despite earlier indications that services would begin to resume in the coming weeks, evidence to the Special Dáil Committee on Covid-19 last week has suggested that some services may not resume until 2021. This is entirely unacceptable.

"Everyone appreciates the difficulties involved in dealing with the challenges posed by Covid-19, but this is a prime example of people with disabilities being failed once again. I cannot imagine what this news must be like for people and their families.

"Sinn Féin intend to raise this issue in the Dáil this coming week and we will be seeking full answers ."