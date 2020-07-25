Larkspur Park's Internal Open American Tennis competition was a huge success.

With 70 players, it was a great way for our new and existing members to return to tennis.

A huge well done to the selectors committee and Aidan Muldoon for organising such an enjoyable tournament.

Winners:

MD 1 - Jaco Oosthysen & Peter Broderick.

MD 2 - Niall Hogan & Niall O'Connor.

WD 1 - Leanne Fogarty & Margo Fogarty.

WD 2 - Julie Hennessy & Christine O'Connor.

WD 3 - Michelle Dunphy & Caroline Fleetwood Ryan

XD 1 - Michelle O'Meara & James Hannigan.

XD 2 - Christine O'Connor & Niall O'Connor.

XD 3 - Nicola Muldoon & Dessie O'Riordan.

Runners Up:

MD 1 - Benny Dudley & Gavin Ahern.

MD 2 - Aidan Muldoon & Dessie O'Riordan.

WD 1 - Marie Walsh & Mairead Hayes.

WD 2 - Mags Fitzgerald & Olivia Quinlan.

WD 3 - Cora Ryan & Geraldine Stockil.

XD 1 - Siobhan Murphy & Bryan Fogarty.

XD 2 - Ger Anglim & Zane Everard.

XD 3 - Grace Downey & David Heffernan.