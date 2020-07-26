Tipperary councillors welcome new scheme to repair vacant houses

A Tipperary County Council initiative designed to speed up the use of empty houses and make them available for allocation to people on housing waiting lists has been announced.

The €4m scheme was outlined by officials at the July monthly meeting and was endorsed by members who welcomed the scheme.

Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan said the scheme was to be welcomed as it made a lot of financial sense.

She said there were a lot of empty houses and the quicker those houses were made suitable for occupation the better.

Cllr Roger Kennedy said the scheme was a positive one and in particular for empty houses that would cost in excess of €30,000 to put them back in use again.

Four Years

Cllr Kieran Bourke said he was aware of one empty house that took up to four years to make ready for allocation which was way too long a period given the amount of people in the county waiting for a house.

Fine Gael’s Cllr Michael Murphy said many people living beside derelict houses for long periods had put up with a “nightmare situation” and any scheme that would help reduce the number of empty houses was most welcome. Cllr Andy Moloney said he could not understand what kind of people would leave council houses in such a condition that they would require significant repair works to be carried out.

He felt some of the houses could be allocated and allow people live in them while work was being carried out.

Joe MacGrath, Chief Executive Officer at the local authority, said the loan was a standalone scheme and he felt it was appropriate for a motion, tabled in the names of three councillors seeking funding from the Department of the Environment for work on voids to stand on its own merit.

The county manager expected work on the voids under the new scheme to start in the autumn and would be completed towards the end of next year.

The manager said it was an important scheme and would bring a lot of houses back into play.

Clonmel District

The Clonmel District had a high number of those boarded up houses, Cllr Siobhán Ambrose told the meeting.

“We have a lot of empty houses all over the county and something needs to happen fast and it will mean houses will come on stream quicker.

“This is a serious move to get houses turned around fast and give them out to people on the list,” said Cllr Ambrose.

Cllr Pat English said it was very difficult for people to understand why so many houses were boarded up at a time when so many people were waiting on the council housing list for so long.

Cllr Tony Black said he supported any move that would mean houses were turned around and occupied quicker.





