Refusals of houses is a contributory factor to the number of vacant houses in Tipperary

Members of Tipperary County Council have been told that refusals of housing offers contributed to the number of vacant houses in the county.

The elected representatives were discussing a €4m loan project which would be used to free up 114 vacant houses by carrying out work which would allow them to be occupied quicker.

Sinead Carr, Housing Director, told the meeting that the scheme was designed as a result of the concern expressed by members about the number of voids and the length of time they were unoccupied.

There were a number of reasons behind the length of time it took to make voids available to people on the housing lists she told members.

Tender Process

They included the process of handing back the keys, putting the necessary works out to tender and the allocation process.

The housing director said all aspects of the process were being looked at and elements that could be improved on would be acted on.

The Housing Director told members that there were also significant levels of refusals by people on the housing list who had been offered houses where work had been completed in making them ready for occupation.

“The house could be refused two, three or four times,” said Ms Carr as she pointed out how delays occurred as the allocation process would be affected by the number of refusals.