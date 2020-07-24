Lakeside Pitch & Putt - a county title on Sunday would be most welcome

Congratulations to Eoin Brophy who won the Credit Union Cup on Sunday last. Although well clear ahead of the final round galloping Grandad never gave up the chase, but as soon as the Temple Tiger spotted him in the mirror he pulled away for a fine victory. Fancy the saddle will be a little heavier next time out. Big thanks to our sponsors - Templemore Credit Union.

Rody Shelley first presented this cup in 1983 and they have been by our side ever since.

Another first on Sat next as Lakeside host R4 of the Spring League in late July. Called off due to Covid we are now playing catch up and encourage as many as possible to support.

Sunday will see Riverdale host the County Strokeplay and we wish all participating the best of luck. A County title come Sunday evening would be most welcome.