Templemore Ladies Football sees plenty of challenge match action

There was plenty of challenge match action during the past seven days. Our U-12's travelled to Cahir while the U-14's and U-16's had home games against Templetuohy and Holycross respectively.

All put in good performances ahead of the championship. Thanks to Elaine Fitzpatrick for refereeing the games.

Meanwhile training continues for U-8's and U-10's with their games scheduled to commence in August.

Our Senior Ladies played Moyne/Templetuohy and Thurles in recent challenge games as they continue their championship preparations.

Our fundraiser for Aoibheann's Pink Tie and North Tipperary Hospice continues to gain momentum as all club members take part in the 'Run to Croke Park' while contributing to two very worthwhile causes.

We encourage all involved with the club to remain vigilant in the fight against Covid 19 - by sticking with the HSE guidelines to protect ourselves and those around us!

All club activities are detailed on our Facebook page.

Stay safe!!