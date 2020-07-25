Trojan work carried out at Templemore Graveyard

Well done to all those involved in the upkeep of St Joseph's cemetery in Templemore.

Following the formation of the graveyard committee last year trojan work has been carried out over the last twelve months and the grounds are now looking splendid.

Visitors and locals alike have complimented the great care taken in the preservation of the final resting place of our loved ones who have slept peacefully here since 1861.

The committee also ask that all visitors to the graveyard take away any old wreaths or rubbish when they leave. Keep up the good work.