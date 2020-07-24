Property: ‘The Beckett’ - one of the finest examples of quality Neo Georgian architecture

During the last few months, local agents based in Thurles, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson, have adapted to the “new norm” and begun to offer many of their property listings to interested parties using Virtual Viewing Tours. Essentially this is a video walkthrough of a property intended to give the viewer a sense of that property as if they were there in person.

It is proving to be a most valuable tool presently given so many are taking precautions, limiting travel, observing social distancing etc., during the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘The Beckett’ is no different to this new way of viewing as a virtual tour of this splendid property can be accessed through Gleeson’s listing on sfgleeson.ie, their YouTube channel (search Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson on YouTube) or through the normal property websites.

‘The Beckett’ is probably one of the finest examples of quality Neo Georgian Architecture in the Midlands region, superbly constructed to the highest standard and specification.

It is located in the charming village of Two-Mile Borris, just 6km from Thurles and 1km from the M8 Dublin / Cork Motorway. One of only 15 houses in this exclusive rural retreat, each residence was designed by leading architects drawn on classical Irish Country Houses themes with period elegance to provide a prestigious alternative for the home buyer seeking a distinctive ‘large country home’.

Glen Carrig has matured beautifully, since it’s construction in the year 2000, to become a leafy winding avenue of immense charm with stud fencing, street lighting and fine brick and stone entrances.

Generous accommodation extends to over 3,000 sq. ft with spacious Entrance Hall, Sitting Room, Dining Room, Lounge, Sunroom, Kitchen, Utility Room and Guest W.C. on the Ground Floor.

The First Floor contains 4 no. large double Bedrooms (One En-Suite with Walk-in Wardrobe, and another bedroom with provisions for an En-Suite) Hot-Press and Main Bathroom.

The Second Floor contains a further 2 no. rooms suitable for storage / study / home office / games room, etc. There is also excellent Broadband signal, now a necessity for those remote working.

This beautiful property is set on a private, landscaped site of c. 0.64 acres complete with many attractive features including, Virgina wall creeper, limestone clad boundary wall (double sided) with driveway, extensive lawns, garden shed and outdoor patio area.

The mature grounds are meticulously maintained and have been considerately planned to ensure an abundance of colour throughout the four seasons.

This is an exclusive opportunity for those seeking a luxury home in a countryside setting, within walking distance of local services / amenities and ideal for the commuter with the M8 and Thurles Train Station in close proximity.

Further details or viewings (strictly by appointment only) can be requested from Sole Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles – (0504) 22997.