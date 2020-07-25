The second annual golf classic in aid of North Tipperary Hospice In Home Movement will take place at Nenagh Golf Club on Saturday August 1 and Sunday August 2.

The inaugural classic held last year was an outstanding success with huge support, not only from the Nenagh members but from many neighbouring clubs as well.

There was much comment last year on the magnificent prizes on offer for an entry fee of only €60 which attracted entries from over 80 teams over the two days.

This year the Hospice Committee are once again offering the same array of prizes with an overall value in excess of €2,000 for the same entry fee of €60 for a team of four. This is only possible due to the generosity of our combined main sponsors Fogarty Concrete, Kelly of Fantane and Costello Oil.

In addition to the main prizes there will be the usual special prizes on offer for nearest the pin and long drives and the sponsors of those will be named on the course on the day.

The good news on those spot prizes is that due to the Covid 19 restrictions the winners will be decided by lottery. So if you thought you never had a chance of picking up a nearest the pin or long drive now’s your chance.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s classic at the Suaimhneas Cancer Care Centre in Nenagh Chairperson of the Nenagh Branch of North Tipperary Hospice In Home Care Movement. Kay O’Donoghue, thanked all of our sponsors without whom we would not be able to offer such value to competitors. Their generosity is especially appreciated this year in view of the difficulties brought about by the recent lockdown of so many businesses.

Kay also thanked the Captains and members of Nenagh Golf Club for making their magnificent facilities available to the Hospice again this year despite the fact that the Golf Club was also very badly affected by the Coronavirus lockdown.

She continued “North Tipperary Hospice In-Home Care Movement is a confidential free service provided to terminally ill patients who wish to spend their final days in their own homes surrounded by family and friends. In 2019 alone over 130 North Tipperary families availed of the In Home Care Service.

“In addition support services are provided to cancer patients and their families at our support centres in Nenagh, Thurles and Roscrea. Unfortunately, due to the restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the Coronavirus our ability to raise the €400,000 required annually to fund those essential services has been severely curtailed.

“We are, therefore, appealing to golfers from all across North Tipperary to support our Classic on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd August. Thank you.”

Booking is now available through Nenagh Golf Club’s BRS Booking system or by telephoning the Club at 067 31476