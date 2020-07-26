My Tipperary Life with Dr. Pat Harrold

Dr Pat Harrold is a Nenagh native. He works as a family doctor based in his hometown and is the resident GP on the Tipp Today show on Tipp FM. He also writes columns for The Irish Times and The Medical Independent on medical and environmental matters.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in tipperary?

Before the pandemic Nenagh was a lively sociable place at the weekends, and it is starting to re emerge in great style. When the town closed down I realised that the time we spent wandering from shop to shop in the town centre stopping a chat with everyone we met was an important part of our lives and should be valued.

There is nowhere better than Nenagh for coffee shops and places to eat in the daytime.

In an ideal weekend I would go to the Country Market to meet my friends in The Pantry or Andy Flynns. I love the garden and would happily spend the rest of the day there. On a Saturday morning I would buy the Irish Times and my wildlife and gardening magazines in JKC’s and call in to Alexis in the Wine Buff and Peter in Country Choice.

We would have a walk in Garrykennedy woods with Polly the dog. That evening we would have a pint in Una Powell’s followed by dinner in the Peppermill Restaurant.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

I have great respect for the people in the older age group I meet every day at work. They brought up their children, worked the land when times are hard and paved the way for the lives we live now. I also have huge respect for Fran Curry, who gives a voice to the county every day.



What's your first tipperary memory?

I remember sitting in a pram under a tree in the garden. I am really lucky that I still have that garden today.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

My own garden. But I also love it down by the lake; Dromineer Garrykennedy, Ballina, anywhere close to the water.

What do you think gives TIPPERARY its unique identity?

We have a unique sense of humour - a kind of amused tolerance mixed with incredulity. The wooded landscape is just beautiful and you don’t have to look far for blue and gold in the sky.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

It is a draw between my friends and fellow CBS Nenagh students Donal Ryan and Julian Gough.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Climate change. I worry about the world we will leave our children.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

I would borrow a tiny bit of the coast from Clare. If we had access to the sea it would be perfect.