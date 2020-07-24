Tipperary judge tells defendant his signature is 'better than my own'

“You have a lovely signature. It is better than my own,” Judge Elizabeth MacGrath told a defendant at Nenagh Court after he had signed a probation bond.

Thomas Manning of Campbell Cottage, Woodpark, Castleconnell, Limerick, had pleaded at an earlier court to trespass at Thornhill, Birdhill, on March 23, 2019.

He had also pleaded to possession of Alprazolem at Limerick Road, Newport, on July 17, 2018.

He was before the court for a probation report, which was described as “positive”.

Judge MacGrath ordered that he sign a probation bond to be of good behaviour for six months in his own bond of €250