Tipperary judge tells man having a drugs debt is 'no excuse for dealing'

Selling drugs to get rid of a drugs debt was “not an excuse,” Judge Elizabeth MacGrath told a defendant at Nenagh Court.

Dylan Ryan of Gaulross, Borrisokane, pleaded to sale or supply of cannabis at Gaulross on March 7, 2020.

He pleaded to possession of cannabis on the same occasion.

Mr Ryan also pleaded to possession of cannabis at the Viewing Point, Silvermines, on April 6, 2020.

His solicitor, Elizabeth McKeever, said that her client had a drugs debt.

However, Judge MacGrath said that “quite clearly” Mr Ryan was selling drugs and having a drugs debt was no excuse.

She adjourned the matter to November 13 for an updated probation report.