Mullinahone cruise to victory in their opening senior hurling championship fixture

Mullinahone ---------------- 1-22

Sean Treacys ---------------1-13



Mullinahone cruised to victory in their opening senior hurling championship fixture dealing comfortably wit h the challenge posed by senior newcomers Sean Treacys in Cashel on Saturday evening.

The south side had way too much firepower for Treacys and were able to respond in powerful fashion whenever Treacys threatened to gain any momentum.

Twice in the second half, while playing with the assistance of a strong wind,Treacys looked like making a real contest out of it but Mullinahone moved swiftly on both occasions to pull away from their opponents.

Mullinahone held a six point advantage at the break but Treacys would have fancied themselves to put it up to Mullinahone in the second half given the strength of the wind assisting them.

Treacys did start brightly in the second half and substitute Brian Carey had the deficit reduced to three points eleven minutes into the second half.

Five minutes later however that lead was back up to seven points as Mullinahone moved into another gear.Scores from the impressive Michael Dunne, yet another free from Eoin Kelly and two scores from centre forward Jack Shelly had put Mullinahone in a commanding lead.

To their credit Treacys responded with a wonderful goal taken in some style by Jody Ryan who turned and struck to the net after taking a superbly weighted hand pass from Darragh Kennedy.

The deficit was back down to four but Mullinahone stepped up again and brushed aside Treacys with a strong finish to the game.

Mullinahone cruised to victory in the last ten minutes outscoring their opponents by 1-5 to 0-3.

Full forward Mikey O’Shea scored a goal to match Treacys earlier effort and the points just flowed from Eoin Kelly, Michael Dunne,Enda Keane,Colin Shelly and Jack Shelly.

It was a good start to the campaign for Mullinahone with marksman supreme Eoin Kelly picking off ten points and impressive contributions in front of goal from Jack Shelly, Michael Dunne and Mikey O’Shea made sure Treacys had their hands full for the duration of the game.

Those that made a mark on the scoreboard for Mullinahone were not the only ones to impress on the evening in Cashel with a special mention to the outstanding Colin Shelly who had an impact all over the field.

Mullinahone- Alan Walsh, Eoin Fennelly, Darie O’Brien, Colin Shelly, Gary Cronin,Martin Kehoe, Paul Curran, Alan Curran, Luke Mullally, Kevin Walzer, Jack Shelly, Enda Keane,

Eoin Kelly, Mikey O’Shea, Michael Dunne.



Scorers- Eoin Kelly 0-10 (8f’s,1 65), Michael Dunne 0-5, Jack Shelly 0-4 (2f’s), Mikey O’Shea 1-0, Enda Keane 0-2, Colin Shelly 0-1

Sean Treacys- Shane Stapleton, Donnacha O’Brien, Michael Feehan, Emmet Ryan, Andy O’Brien, Sean Hickey, Tom Hickey, Seanie Ryan, Patrick Deegan, Matt Feehan, Jody Ryan, Christy Egan, Paul Nolan, Patrick Carey,Darragh Kennedy

Subs - Brian Carey for Matt Feehan, Stevie Carr for Donnacha O’Brien.

Scorers - Paddy Carey 0-8(3f’s,365’s), Jody Ryan 1-0, Brian Carey,Christy Egan,Darragh Kennedy,Seanie Ryan and Paul Nolan all 0-1 each

Sars blitz Kilruane MacDonaghs





