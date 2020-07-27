Burglars fled from Tipperary dog boarding kennels 

Gardai are trying to trace three men who broke into a dog boarding kennels in the Lattin area in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

The burglars entered the kennels around 2am on July 25 but were disturbed and fled the kennels on foot without stealing any dog.

A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman said the burglars wore hoodies, which covered their heads.

He appealed to anyone who say suspicious activity in the Lattin area that night to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.

The incident comes in the wake of an increase in dog thefts in recent weeks. An 11 year-old black and brown terrier dog and 12 week-old brown and white terrier puppy were stolen in a burglary at a home in the Rosegreen area on Sunday, June 28.

The Tipperary Garda spokesman urged dog owners to be extra vigilant about their pets safety and to ensure theur dogs is microchipped.