Tipperary deaths, Monday July 27

The late Peg Hanafin

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Hanafin (née Ryan (Agent)), Sue Ryder Homes, Holycross, Thurles, formerly Rossa Street, Thurles and Crosshue, Blackwater, Co. Wexford. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Seamus. Will be sadly missed by her daughters Joan, Sinead and Kathryn (Crowley), sons Paddy and Seamus, grandchildren Siobhan, Rosemarie, Ailbhe, Áine, Seamie, Naoise, Fiona, Jack, James, Rodhrai, Greg, Katie and Frank, great-grandchild Saoirse, spouses and partners Luke (Clancy), Jim (Symons), Jenny (McDonnell) and Jody (Crowley), extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday July 28, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, (with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings). Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday, July 29, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey Cemetery. Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie.

The late Margaret (Marie) Carroll Long

The death has occurred of Margaret (Marie) Carroll Long, July 25, 2020 (Crumlin, Tipperary and C.S.O.), peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, after a brave battle, in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross; beloved wife of Ted and loving mother of Avril. Marie will be very sadly missed by her loving family, extended family, work colleagues and her many friends.

In line with HSE/ Government advice and to ensure the safety of all Marie's family and friends, a small private funeral will be held. Her family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Marie would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

The late Eileen (Nellie) Harte

The death has occurred of Eileen (Nellie) Harte (née O'Sullivan), Glenwood, Newport, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ballingaddy, Kilmallock. July 25 2020 peacefully in the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late William. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Sinéad, Bríd, Gráinne and Aoibheann, sons in law Liam, John, James and Oliver, grandchildren, Hannah, James, Orlaith, Isabelle, Luke, Sam, Ben, Anna, Juliet, Noah, Stephen, Aisling, Aidan, and Adam, sisters, Bet and Ann-Marie, brother Michael, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arrival at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport, on Wednesday, July 29, for 11.30am Requiem Mass, (which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv search for NewportBirdhillandToor), burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. House private, please.

The late Shay Kinsella

The death has occurred of Shay (Seamus) Kinsella, Westbury, Clare / Limerick / Wexford / Tipperary, founder of Share a Dream Foundation and late of Aer Lingus.

Formerly of Wexford.

Shay died peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Amy, dearest father of John, Anthony, Damien and Sheena, adored grandad to Megan, Anna, Amy, Amelia and Elise. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and all those whose lives he touched.

Rest in Peace

Shay will repose at home on Tuesday July 28 for family and friends. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Nicholas Church, Westbury on Wednesday (July 29) at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre (Link) or Share a Dream Foundation (Link). House Private please.

In compliance with current guidelines, Shay’s funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only.

The late Evelyn Ryan

The death has occurred of Evelyn Ryan of Derryleigh, Newport, Co. Tipperary (late of Greenpark Gardens, S.C. Rd. Limerick), Saturday July 25, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Milford Nursing Home. Evelyn is sadly missed by her sister Nancy, nephew David, niece Anne Marie, nephew in law David, niece in law Marie, her grand-nephews Rory, Enda, Tadhg and Jack and her grand-niece Eve, extended family and friends.

May Evelyn’s gentle soul Rest in Peace

A Funeral Mass for Evelyn will take place on Tuesday, July 28, in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport, Co. Tipperary at 11.30am which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv search for NewportBirdhillandToor. Burial afterwards at Ballinahinch Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The late Sr. Carmel (Patricia) Scanlan

The death has occurred of Sr. Carmel (Patricia) Scanlan, Convent of Mercy, Nenagh, and formerly of Gurtmagee, Killaloe, Co. Clare, July 24 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff and Sisters at Catherine McAuley, Nursing Home Limerick, predeceased by her parents John and Margaret, brothers Patrick and Eddie Joe and her sister Monica Hayes. Deeply regretted by her brother Rev. Fr. John Brendan (Manchester, U.K.), her sister Maureen and brother-in-law Tony Ryan (Toomevara), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, her Mercy Community in Nenagh and South Central Province and her many friends.

May Carmel's gentle soul Rest in Peace

Sr. Carmel's Requiem Mass for her family and Mercy Community will take place on Tuesday (28th) in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 1pm, followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery. In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines on social distantcing, at all times, the Mass will be limited to 50 people, those who are unable to attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service on www.nenaghparish.ie.

The family and Mercy Community thank you for your understanding at this time. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Sr. Carmel's life will take place at a later date.