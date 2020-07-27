Tipperary's ICMSA leader lays down a marker for Minister Calleary

An ICMSA delegation headed by the association’s president, Tipperary farmer Pat McCormack, met Minister Calleary at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine last Friday to discuss current challenges and opportunities in Irish farming and the wider food sector.

The ICMSA president, who farms outside Tipperary Town, insisted that in the event of a proved reduction in CAP funding under either Pillar I or Pillar II that the Government will have a clear responsibility to make good that reduction.

Talks revolved around CAP post 2020 and rebooting the sector as it emerges from the worst limitations imposed by Covid-19, Brexit, Budget 2021, environmental issues and the disbursement of the July stimulus €50m Beef Support Package.

On the question of stimulating the beef sector, ICMSA repeated its argument for a Dairy Beef Scheme that Mr McCormack said was hugely attractive and feasible on margin, sustainability, suitability and emissions.

“In terms of giving farmers positive options that tick all the boxes - profit, do-ability, sustainability - we asked Minister Calleary to look closely at the detailed submission we’ve made and to which we’ve received an overwhelmingly positive response. He undertook to do just that,” said Mr McCormack.