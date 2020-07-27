Gardai investigate theft of cocker spaniel dog from Tipperary home

Gardai are investigating the theft of a cocker spaniel pet dog from a house in the Mullinahone area.

The four year-old chocolate brown coloured spaniel was stolen from the rear of a house at Ballyvadlea, Mullinahone on the night of Sunday/Monday July 19 and 20.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said gardai issued a community text alert appeal and carried out door-to-door enquiries as part of their investigation into the theft of the dog, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation should contact Clonmel Garda Station oat (052) 6122222.

