Tipperary deaths Monday July 28

The late John (Jackie) Devitt

The death has occurred of John (Jackie) Devitt, Shanballa, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, July 26 2020, peacefully in the wonderful care of the Bons Secours Hospital Cork surrounded by his loving family. John (Jackie), deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, family John, Patrick, Laurence, Daniel, Cecily and Ailbe, daughters-in-law Anne, Nicola and Laura, son-in-law Roberto, grandchildren Maria, Róisín, Ronan, Brídín, Rúairi, Michael, Cillian, Allegra, Mark, Otilia and India, brothers-in-law Kieran, Pat and Brendan, sister-in-law Cecily, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest In peace

Due to Government restriction on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes place on Wednesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12 noon and can be viewed on htpps://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late Denis Davis

The death has occurred of Denis Davis, Highfield Grove, and formerly Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Denis passed away peacefully at home on Monday morning surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his brothers Patrick and Anthony. Beloved husband and father, he will be sadly missed by his wife Kathleen, daughters Denise, Bernadette, Mary and Elizabeth, sons Anthony and Paul, brothers Thomas, Charlie & Joseph, sisters Margaret, Mary, Breda, Angela & Martina, grandchildren Charlotte, Tamara, Alannah, Michael, Shauna, Harry, Caitlin, Sarah, Jack, Finn, Chloe, Oliver and Oscar, sons-in-law Rudolf, Michael & Jason, daughter-in-law Selena, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 11.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Jack Lonergan



The death has occurred of Jack Lonergan, Tickincor, Clonmel. Jack passed away peacefully under the tender care of the staff of Fennor Hill Care Facility, Urlingford on Sunday morning. Pre-deceased by his sister Margaret Lonergan, he will be sadly missed by his sisters Annie (Moloney) and Dolly (Purcell), brother-in-law Sean (Lonergan), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Killaloan Cemetery.

The late Maurice O'Brien

The death has occurred of Maurice O’Brien, Ard na Gréine, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Maurice passed away peacefully under the care of the staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home on Monday morning. Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his wife Deanna, daughters Elizabeth and Clare, grandchildren Thomas and Killian, son-in-law Tom, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 2.00pm in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.