Tipperary TD Martin Browne welcomes reopening of Rock of Cashel

Tipperary TD Martin Browne has welcomed the reopening of the Rock of Cashel to visitors.

The tourist attraction, which brought just under 375,000 visitors to the Premier County last year, reopened on Monday for online bookings.

The news will come as a huge relief for many businesses in Cashel and the surrounding area, he said.

“I have been calling for priority to be given to the reopening of the Rock of Cashel, given that the nature of the site makes it very suitable to cater for social distancing measures, and I told this to the Minister with responsibility for the OPW in a recent correspondence,” he said.

Deputy Browne pointed out that the value of the Rock to the town and the wider area could not be overestimated.

“One of the main tourist sites in the country, it’s closure over recent months has added to the challenges that have faced businesses in the town of Cashel,” he said.

The Sinn Féin TD said that the news will come as a huge relief to the many businesses whose survival depended to a large extend on the Rock of Cashel’s allure for tourists.

“And while the beneficial voucher scheme is not included as part of the Minster’s guidelines, I welcome his decision to allow half-price entry to the site,” said Deputy Browne.

He said that he was now hoping that an extensive marketing campaign aimed at domestic tourists will be boosted to ensure that sites such as the Rock will benefit as much as possible from a limited tourist base.

“That campaign also needs to advertise all that the town of Cashel has to offer as part of that tourist experience,” he said.

And while he was aware that the number of visitors will be reduced because of social distancing guidelines, he hoped that its reopening would be seen a positive development locally at a time of great challenge.