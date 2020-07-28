 Carrick-on-Suir traders group is spearheading shop local campaign 

Carrick-on-Suir’s business community has launched a campaign appealing to the people of the town and its hinterland to be patriotic and shop local to help traders survive the Covid-19 crisis.

Carrick-on-Suir Business Association (COSBA) has produced an eye catching online poster for its “I Support Carrick-on-Suir Shop Local” campaign.

It is inspired by the famous World War 1 recruitment poster slogan “Your Country Needs You” and depicts a youth standing on Carrick’s Main Street, pointing in the style of Lord Kitchener and declaring “We Need You”.

Seamus Campbell of COSBA said Carrick-on-Suir’s shops and service businesses need people to come back and do business with them now they are reopened after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

He reported trade has been quiet generally in the town this summer since the reopening of shops and businesses.

Mr Campbell urged local people who buy goods online to purchase from the online sections of Carrick-on-Suir stores if they can and if not from Irish online outlets.

He also encouraged people considering purchasing gifts to opt for a Carrick-on-Suir Gift Voucher.

Fifty Carrick-on-Suir businesses are taking part in the Carrick Voucher scheme.

He suggested the vouchers are ideal gifts for upcoming Communion and Confirmation celebrations or as thank you presents to those who helped others during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mr Campbell said Carrick Vouchers can be purchased at Carrick-on-Suir Credit Union.