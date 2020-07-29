Tipperary couple used credit card that had been stolen from a nun

A couple went on a spending spree with a credit card that had been stolen from a nun, Nenagh Court was told.

Andrej Godal and Marian McDonnell of 6 Castlewood, Nenagh, pleaded to a total of 23 charges between them under the Theft and Fraud Act.

The total amount of goods involved came to approximately €314, the court was told.

Mr Godal pleaded to using the credit card three times at Mulrooneys, Brooklands, Nenagh, on November 3, 2019.

He also pleaded to using the card at Tesco, Roxboro Road, Limerick, on the same date, as well as using it at Mr Price, Roxboro Road, Limerick, and Circle K filling station, Roxboro Road, Limerick, also on the same date.

Mr Godal also pleaded to using the card at Foleys Spar, Gortlandroe, Nenagh, on the same date.

He further pleaded to using the card at Mr Price, Roxboro Road, on August 16, 2019.

Mr Godal pleaded to three counts of handling stolen property.

He pleaded to the theft of Armani aftershave valued at €80 from Ryans Pharmacy, Pearse Street, Nenagh, on February 11, 2020. The court heard the property was recovered.

Mr Godal pleaded to possessing Alprozolam at Cormack Drive, Nenagh, on February 19, 2019.

Ms McDonnell pleaded to theft using a stolen credit card at Tesco, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh, on May 1, 2020. The property was recovered.

he also pleaded to four counts of theft on November 3, 2019 at Tesco, Nenagh. She pleaded to theft at Foleys Spar, Gortlandroe, Nenagh, on the same date.

She pleaded to two counts of theft at Tesco, Roxboro Road, Limerick, on the same date.

Ms McDonnell also pleaded to theft at Mr Price, Martyrs Road, Nenagh, on August 6, 2019.

She pleaded to three counts of handling stolen property on November 3, 2011.

Solicitor David Peters said the defendants would need time to arrange compensation.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath noted that while there was a large amount of charges, they were not for excessive amounts.

She adjourned the case to November 26 for a probation report and compensation.