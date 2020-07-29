Tipperary woman gets suspended sentence for assault

A woman who knocked another woman to the ground and pulled her hair was given a suspended sentence by Nenagh Court.

Maria Daly with an address at Apt 2 Radharc Dearg, Nenagh, had pleaded at an earlier court to assault at St Joseph’s Park, Nenagh, on January 3, 2019.

The case had been adjourned for a probation report and victim personal statement.

Ms Daly’s solicitor, Elizabeth McKeever, told the court that, in relation to the victim personal statement, Ms Daly admitted pulling her victim’s hair and pushing her to the ground, but denied that she had hit her head off the ground.

Ms McKeever said that what was now in her client’s favour was that she had not been in any trouble since May 2019.

At the time of the offences she had been involved with alcohol and drugs, but Ms Daly was now fully recovered.

“She has turned her life around. She is doing very well and has applied for a job,” said Ms McKeever.

She said that Ms Daly no longer lived in Nenagh and had “no intention of coming back”.

Ms McKeever said Ms Daly had told her she now recognised the triggers and because of this was a “completely different person. I genuinely believe her.”

Describing Ms Daly as an “intelligent woman of 28”, the solicitor pleaded for leniency despite the offence being serious.

Judge Elizabeth McGrath said Ms Daly was to be “highly commended” for turning her life around.

However, she said that previous convictions created a difficulty.

Judge MacGrath sentenced Ms Daly to five months in prison, suspended for one year, on condition she enter a bond of €250 and engage with the probation services.

“If you co-operate for the year that will be the end of it, Judge MacGrath told Ms Daly.