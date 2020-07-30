Tipperary gardaí seize offensive weapon and suspected drugs in Nenagh

The gardaí seized what is believed to be an offensive weapon and a quantity of suspected drugs in Nenagh last week.

The seizures were made after they stopped and searched a male and female at John’s Lane, Nenagh at 1pm last Thursday.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

Meanwhile, the gardaí are investigating several more burglaries and theft incidents in the Nenagh district over recent days.

Among the burglaries was one at St Patrick’s Terrace, Nenagh, where a side window of a house was broken and entry was gained during the daytime last Friday.

Tools were stolen when a house under construction at Rathnaleen, Nenagh, was broken into some time between Wednesday and Monday last.

Gardaí are appealing for witness information in relation to both of these incidents.

CCTV footage is being examined in relation to the theft of a pedal cycle at Sarsfield Street, Nenagh, on Wednesday of last week.

Gardaí are also investigating a complaint that damage was caused with a key to a vehicle parked at Ashe Road last Friday night.

A quantity of cannabis was seized when gardaí detained a male for a search at St Conlon's Road, Nenagh, at 7pm on the same day.

Gardaí also attended the scene of a disturbance where a male was allegedly assaulted at Kenyon Street in the town at 9pm on Saturday.

A male motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at Ballinaclough on Sunday night.

In Roscrea a male was arrested for being intoxicated and failing to leave the scene at Railway View around midnight on Saturday.