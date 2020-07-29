Tipperary deaths Wednesday July 29

The late Gary O'Brien

The death has occurred of Gary O'Brien, 45 Moyne Rd., Thurles and Chapelfield, Urlingford, Thurles, predeceased by his grandparents Kathleen (Quin), Jimmy and Nancy O'Brien and his cousin Paul. Deeply regretted by his son Tommy, heartbroken parents Thomas (Skinner) and Joan, brother James, sister Sandra, grandfather Bernard (Quin), nephew Lee, niece Pippa, Gary's partner Louise and The Neary family, Urlingford, sister-in-law Emer, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Thurles for family and friends on Thursday, July 30 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Friday morning, 31st July for Funeral Mass at 11am. Private Cremation will take place after Mass. Due to government restrictions, numbers are limited in The Cathedral. Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie.

The late Edmond (Ned) O'Connell

The death has occurred of Edmond (Ned) O'Connell, Templeogue and formerly of Glengoole, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, July 28, 2020, in the excellent care of the staff of the I.C.U Ward Tallaght Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora, sisters, brothers, his aunt Bridie Bray, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

In keeping with current Government and H.S.E. guidelines, Ned’s Funeral will be for close friends and family only. For those who cannot attend the funeral you may leave a private message of condolence for the family at https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/. The link to view the Requiem Mass is available at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-jude-the-apostle2. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. All enquires to Massey Bros., Templeogue Village (01) 490 7601.

The late Helen Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Helen Fitzgerald, (nee Kelleher), Slievenamon Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Helen passed away unexpectedly on Monday at South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Johnny and son Peter, she will be sadly missed by her daughter Eleanor, grandchildren Amy, Jessica and Jake, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Thursday at 11.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Thomas (Tom) Flaherty

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Flaherty, Deerpark Gardens, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ardrahan, Gort, Co. Galway, July 28, 2020, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Thomas (Tom), beloved husband of late Hannah and brother of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving son David, daughter Maria, daughter-in-law Sinéad, son-in-law Graham, grandchildren Ciara and Kellie, brother John, sisters Bridie and Kitty, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Due to Government Guidelines on Covid-19 family Funeral takes place on Saturday in St. John the Baptist, Cashel at 2pm and can be viewed on htpps://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s.

The late Joan (Josie) McHugh

The death has occurred of Joan (Josie) McHugh (née Barry), Rockfield, Rathkeale, Limerick and late of Gortnacranna, Upperchurch, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of Caherass Nursing Home Croom. Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Sadly missed by her brother Tom, nephew Joseph, cousins, relatives, friends, neighbours and all those whose lives she touched. R.I.P. Private reposal for family and close friends at Magner's Funeral Home Rathkeale v94h977 Wednesday from 11.00-11.30a.m. followed by Requiem Mass at St. Mary's Church at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Trinity cemetery Church Street.

The late Johnny Murphy

The death has occurred of Johnny Murphy, Kilnockin, Fethard, Tipperary, July 27, 2020, Johnny, pre deceased by his wife Doreen; deeply regretted by his loving sons and daughters Pat, Nina, Gerard, Jackie and John, his sisters Patricia, Johanna, Anne (England) and Philomena (Australia), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard this Wednesday from 5pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Due to HSE and Government guidelines, we would ask those attending to maintain a social distance. The funeral will be live streamed on parishchurch.net.