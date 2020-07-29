Tipperary will benefit from July stimulus programme

Thanks to the efforts of the Irish people, large parts of the economy in Tipperary are now safely reopened.

However, some parts remain closed, while many open businesses are severely impacted by reduced demand, as well as social distancing and public health requirements.

Since March, unprecedented levels of support have already been deployed to help businesses and our people, including the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, the Restart Grant, Rates Waivers, and credit schemes for businesses of all sizes. Now is the right time to start on the path to a jobs-led sustainable recovery. The July Stimulus of over €7 billion will build economic confidence and help get Tipperary businesses back on their feet and get as many people as possible back to work quickly while continuing to manage the impact of Covid-19.

This package, which was announced last Thursday, has four strands:

help businesses and create jobs

support people without jobs - especially young people

build confidence and invest in communities

prepare Ireland for a sustainable economy in the future.

While the announcement was made with the wider view of the national economy, I see a lot within this package of €7.4 billion where communities and businesses in Tipperary can benefit. One of the most significant statements last week was from the Minister of Finance when asked about spending on capital projects for 2021.

Both Minister Paschal Donohue and Minister Micheal McGrath confirmed that the commitment of €9 illion capital expenditure for 2021 remains. This means that projects like the redevelopment of Kickham Barracks and the Sports Hub in Clonmel can continue safe in the knowledge that funding is secured to see the development through. Other projects like the Fethard Town Park and the redesign of Clonmel town centre can continue.

Funding for Market Square and the River Ara walkway is secured and the Government has reinstated its commitment to support the Tipperary Town taskforce. I will work closely, as Seanad spokesperson for Enterprise and Trade, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister Damien English to make sure continued progress is made in Tipperary Town.

€500m has been set aside for what’s called shovel ready projects. This funding will be used in capital expenditure for works to schools, transport infrastructure, heritage, arts, and tourism.

Tipperary has every opportunity of drawing down that money as any other region. Our county has one of the highest kilometres of road infrastructure in the country and maintenance of these roads is very costly. The N24 from Waterford to Limerick is a priority in the National Development Plan for Tipperary County Council and it’s important to fastrack these through the feasibility and planning stages on to construction. There is also an extra €10m allocated for the town and village renewal Scheme which supports towns with a population less than 10,000 and villages less than 5,000. This has been particularly beneficial to communities in Tipperary with Cashel, Carrick, Newcastle and Clogheen receiving large funding in previous years.

The Restart Grant for enterprises will benefit a range of SMEs in Tipperary. The payment level is being increased from €10,000 to €25,000 with an increased minimum amount of €4,000.

Further payments may be available to those firms which have already received them. Other businesses, such as B&Bs across Tipperary, not previously included in the scheme, will now be eligible.

Our tourism sector has been crippled by Covid-19. A new Stay and Spend incentive will allow any taxpayer who pays over €625 on accommodation, food and non-alcoholic drinks, between October and April 2021, claim back up to €125 through a tax credit. It is expected that popular tourist destinations like Cashel and Cahir will benefit from this initiative as well as restaurants right across the county.

A major difficult since the last recession has been saving a deposit and getting a mortgage for people trying to buy their first home but now further levels of support under the Help to Buy Scheme will be made available until the end of this year. Any first-time buyers in Tipperary will be able to reclaim up to 10%, or a maximum of €30,000 of the price of a new build. This is double the previous level of support available and will create more construction jobs locally in Tipperary.

While Covid-19 has been extremely upsetting, we will return to normality at some point and this Government will continue to invest in rural Ireland by supporting local employment, communities and families. If any businesses or individual needs assistance regarding the July stimulus package, I am always available to help.

