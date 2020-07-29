Tipperary GAA clubs covering up for Covid-19 in style

GAA clubs throughout Tipperary are covering up in style during the Covid pandemic with the assistance of a former county dual star.

Clonmel based Kieran Bergin Sports has provided over 3000 club crested masks with Carrick Swans proving to be the top selling mask accounting for 18% of sales.

Clonmel Commercials members and fans have out bought their hurling counterparts two to one as St Marys register 3%. The 2019 county football champions are joined by their south footballing rivals Moyle Rovers on 6% of all mask purchases.

Kieran Bergin, founder and manging director of the company, said

“We thought we would have a bit of fun with what is a very serious matter by creating a league table of masks . Face coverings are now mandatory on public transport and soon will be in enclosed public spaces including in shops," said Kieran.

CLUB FUNDRAISING

Recognising that some local clubs and teams could do with a financial boost, post lockdown, Kieran is now offering the masks at a greatly reduced rate when 10 or more packs are purchased. Club members will then be able to buy direct from their clubs at the recommended retail price, providing much needed income for the club.

