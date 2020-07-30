Tipperary appeal: Ballysloe community comes together to walk for Rory

Ballysloe Community Development Group is staging a fundraising walk this Sunday, August 2, for the continued medical treatment of little Rory Hogan, from Gortnahoe.

Two-year-old Rory has had major surgery in the USA to help him cope with cerebral palsy which he was born with.

The surgery, performed by world renowned surgeon Dr TS Park in St Louis Children’s Hospital, Missouri will enable Rory to walk unaided and be pain free for the rest of his life.

The surgery - selective dorsal rhiztomy - was not available in Ireland, hence the trip to the USA for Rory and his parents Eileen and Joe.

Rory is having ongoing treatment including physiotherapy and the costs continue to rise despite the ongoing fundraising efforts which has seen huge generosity from across the community.

The fun 6km walk starting at 3pm along the new loop in Ballysloe is open to everyone. Strict Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to throughout the event.