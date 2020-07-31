Hospice Movement calls for Covid-19 national day of remembrance

The Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) is calling on the new Government to put in place a process for remembrance and reflection in post-Covid-19 Ireland. The Foundation has submitted proposals for Ireland to remember and reflect on the pandemic.

Among the proposals is a national series of mourning and remembrance events for all who have died since the pandemic started in order to express our collective connection with the bereaved and to honour, comfort and support, and reigniting a national conversation on dying, death and bereavement in Ireland, led by Government, to be followed by an official process to make recommendations and put them into effect.

“Although we are not through the pandemic, we must begin to plan for a process of active collective remembrance, reflection and recovery as part of the recuperation in post Covid Ireland,” said IHF chief executive Sharon Foley.

She said that the ongoing response to the crisis continues to challenge us all in how we confront and deal with dying, death and bereavement.

“We are calling for a national day or week of remembrance events for all who have died since the pandemic started in order to express our collective connection with the bereaved and to honour, comfort and support. This should be accompanied by a deeper engagement with Irish society on the reflections from Covid-19 and how we address dying, death and bereavement,” Ms Foley said.