Probation report sought on Tipperary woman who used stolen credit card

A probation report has been sought by Nenagh Court on a woman who used a credit card that had been stolen on six occasions in shops around the town.

Nicole O’Dwyer of Kilkeary Cross, Nenagh, pleaded to obtaining goods from O’Connors Supermarket, Kenyon Street, Nenagh, twice on the same day, February 2, 2020, and to obtaining goods from JKC’s, Pearse Street Nenagh, on two occasions on February 23, 2020, and on one occasion on February 24, 2020.

She also pleaded to obtaining goods at Subway, Pearse Street, Nenagh, on February 23, 2020.

Ms O’Dwyer also pleaded to possession of a stolen credit card on February 23, 2020.

The total value of the goods obtained was €53.20

Her solicitor, Elizabeth McKeever, said that the level of theft was small and her client was apologetic and had written to her victims.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath adjourned the case to November 26 for a probation report.