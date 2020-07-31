Tipperary man gets suspended sentence over his part in disturbance

A man who pushed his victim to the ground during a disturbance and caused criminal damage on the same occasion was given a suspended sentence by Nenagh Court.

Michael Ryan of 39 Rosslands, Roscrea, had pleaded at an earlier court to the offences at Glentarra, Roscrea, on November 17, 2017.

The court heard that the incident arose following a dispute after Mr Ryan had called to Glentarra.

Mr Ryan’s solicitor, Elizabeth McKeever, said that things had improved between her client and his victim since the incident.

She said Mr Ryan was “getting help” and was “very remorseful” over the incident.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath sentenced Mr Ryan to four months in prison for the offences, but suspended it for two years on condition he enter a bond of €250.