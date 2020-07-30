MAKE OR BREAK: Eight important senior football games in Tipperary this weekend

Round 2 of the Senior Football Championship goes ahead in County Tipperary this weekend with eight important games down for decision. For those who won their first round ties, another victory this weekend would put them within sight of a county semi-final – remember this year there are no county quarter-finals. For those beaten in their first games two weeks ago, another defeat this weekend would almost certainly mean an end of county ambitions for 2020.

The following is the full list of senior and intermediate football games for the weekend.

FRIDAY, JULY 31

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Group 3 Round 2

Cahir 19:30 Fr Sheehy’s V Fethard. Referee: Keith Delahunty

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 2

Páirc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 14:00 Upperchurch-Drombane V Aherlow. Referee: Michael Duffy

County SFC Group 3 Round 2

Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00 Cahir V Killenaule. Referee: Sean Lonergan

County SFC Group 1 Round 2

Templemore, 19:30, Moyne/ Templetuohy V Loughmore-Castleiney. Referee: Tom Loughnane

County SFC Group 4 Round 2

Bansha 19:30 Arravale Rovers V Éire Óg Annacarty/D. Referee: John Butler

County IFC Group 1 Round 2

Fethard GAA Park 19:30 Clonmel Commercials V Cashel King Cormacs. Referee: Paul Guinan

County IFC Group 2 Round 2

Cloneen 19:30 Moyle Rovers V Clonmel Óg. Referee: Richard O’Connor

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

County SFC Group 1 Round 2

Cahir 14:00 Ballyporeen V Ardfinnan. Referee: Seanie Peters

County SFC Group 2 Round 2

Leahy Park Cashel 14:00 JK Brackens V Kilsheelan-K. Referee: Brian Tyrrell

County IFC Group 4 Round 2

O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, 14:00 Drom-Inch V Grangemockler Ballyneale. Referee: Michael Kennedy

County SFC Group 4 Round 2

Golden 15:00 Moycarkey-Borris V Moyle Rovers. Referee: Derek O’Mahoney

County IFC Group 3 Round 2

Sean Treacy Park, 19:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V Clonoulty/ Rossmore. Referee: Paddy Russell

County SFC Group 3 Round 2

New Inn, 19:30, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Clonmel Commercials. Referee: David Grogan

County IFC Group 1 Round 2

Holycross, 19:30, JK Brackens V Rockwell Rovers. Referee: Tom McGrath