MAKE OR BREAK: Eight important senior football games in Tipperary this weekend
SENIOR AND INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
It's a feast of football this weekend in Tipperary with both Senior and Intermediate games taking place.
Round 2 of the Senior Football Championship goes ahead in County Tipperary this weekend with eight important games down for decision. For those who won their first round ties, another victory this weekend would put them within sight of a county semi-final – remember this year there are no county quarter-finals. For those beaten in their first games two weeks ago, another defeat this weekend would almost certainly mean an end of county ambitions for 2020.
The following is the full list of senior and intermediate football games for the weekend.
FRIDAY, JULY 31
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Group 3 Round 2
Cahir 19:30 Fr Sheehy’s V Fethard. Referee: Keith Delahunty
SATURDAY, AUGUST 1
FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 2
Páirc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 14:00 Upperchurch-Drombane V Aherlow. Referee: Michael Duffy
County SFC Group 3 Round 2
Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00 Cahir V Killenaule. Referee: Sean Lonergan
County SFC Group 1 Round 2
Templemore, 19:30, Moyne/ Templetuohy V Loughmore-Castleiney. Referee: Tom Loughnane
County SFC Group 4 Round 2
Bansha 19:30 Arravale Rovers V Éire Óg Annacarty/D. Referee: John Butler
County IFC Group 1 Round 2
Fethard GAA Park 19:30 Clonmel Commercials V Cashel King Cormacs. Referee: Paul Guinan
County IFC Group 2 Round 2
Cloneen 19:30 Moyle Rovers V Clonmel Óg. Referee: Richard O’Connor
SUNDAY, AUGUST 2
County SFC Group 1 Round 2
Cahir 14:00 Ballyporeen V Ardfinnan. Referee: Seanie Peters
County SFC Group 2 Round 2
Leahy Park Cashel 14:00 JK Brackens V Kilsheelan-K. Referee: Brian Tyrrell
County IFC Group 4 Round 2
O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, 14:00 Drom-Inch V Grangemockler Ballyneale. Referee: Michael Kennedy
County SFC Group 4 Round 2
Golden 15:00 Moycarkey-Borris V Moyle Rovers. Referee: Derek O’Mahoney
County IFC Group 3 Round 2
Sean Treacy Park, 19:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V Clonoulty/ Rossmore. Referee: Paddy Russell
County SFC Group 3 Round 2
New Inn, 19:30, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Clonmel Commercials. Referee: David Grogan
County IFC Group 1 Round 2
Holycross, 19:30, JK Brackens V Rockwell Rovers. Referee: Tom McGrath
