Tipperary soccer: The latest results and all the upcoming fixtures

TS&DL RESULTS AND FIXTURES

WILDERNESS ROVERS V OLD BRIDGE

Niall Kelly climbs highest to ensure Wilderness Rovers picked up all three points against local rivals Old Bridge in the Division 1 game played at The Wilderness on Sunday morning last.

RESULTS

SATURDAY, JULY 25

TSDL Youths Division 1 

Two Mile Borris 0 – 3 Cullen Lattin  

 

TSDL Youth Division 2 

Cashel Town 2 – 1 Bansha Town 

 

Tipperary Youth Cup semi final 

Kilsheelan United 0 – 4 Clonmel Town  

 

Munster Junior Cup 

St Michael’s 3 – 0 Regional United B 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Bansha Celtic 2 – 4 Peake Villa 

Glengoole United 3 – 0 Clonmel Celtic 

Two Mile Borris 0 – 2 Clonmel Town 

Vee Rovers 0 – 0 Cahir Park  

 

SUNDAY, JULY 26

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 

Wilderness Rovers 2 – 1 Old Bridge  

Tipperary Town 0 – 4 Cashel Town 

Slieveardagh United 4 – 2 Peake Villa 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 

Kilmanahan United 2 – 2 Galbally United 

Cahir Park 1 – 1 Cullen Lattin 

Rosegreen Rangers 1 – 0 Cashel Town  

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3 

Tipperary Town 1 – 2 Moyglass United  

Mullinahone 2 – 2 St Nicholas

Clonmel Celtic 2 – 0 Bansha Celtic

Killenaule Rovers 1 – 2 Burncourt Celtic  

 

FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Peake Villa v St Michaels, 7:15pm P Keane, J Lyons, M Teehan 

Bansha Celtic v Cahir Park, 7:15pm J O’Dwyer  

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3 

Mullinahone v Killenaule Rovers, 7:15pm M Coady  

 

THURSDAY, JULY 30

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 

Tipperary Town v St Michael’s, 7:15pm J Maguire

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3 

Bansha Celtic v St Nicholas, 7:15pm  E Ryan (to be played away) 

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

TSDL Youths League Division 2 

Bansha Town v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm M Duffy  

 

TSDL Division 2 Youth Cup Final 

At Palmershill, Cashel Town v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm M Coady, N Coughlan, B O’Donoghue 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Glengoole United v Bansha Celtic, 7pm G Ward  

Clonmel Town v Peake Villa 6pm M Duffy, J Lyons, P Keane 

Vee Rovers v Two Mile Borris, 7pm N Coughlan  

 

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

Munster Junior Cup Quarter-Final

Abbeyfeale United v St Michael’s, 2pm 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 

Old Bridge v Cashel Town, 11am M Chapman  

Tipperary Town v Slieveardagh United, 3 pm N Coughlan 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 

Rosegreen Rangers v Cahir Park, 12pm J O’Dwyer  

Cullen Lattin v Cashel Town, 3pm P Keane  

 

Paddy Purtill Cup Semi-Final

At Ferryhouse, Kilmanahan United v Galbally United, 3pm J Maguire 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3

Bansha Celtic v Burncourt United, 12pm J Corry  

Mullinahone v Clonmel Celtic, 3pm G Ward  

Killenaule Rovers v Suirside, 3pm B O’Donoghue  

Kilsheelan United v St Nicholas 4pm M Coady 

 

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Vee Rovers v St Michael’s

Bansha Celtic v Clonmel Celtic

 