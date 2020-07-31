Tipperary soccer: The latest results and all the upcoming fixtures
TS&DL RESULTS AND FIXTURES
Niall Kelly climbs highest to ensure Wilderness Rovers picked up all three points against local rivals Old Bridge in the Division 1 game played at The Wilderness on Sunday morning last.
RESULTS
SATURDAY, JULY 25
TSDL Youths Division 1
Two Mile Borris 0 – 3 Cullen Lattin
TSDL Youth Division 2
Cashel Town 2 – 1 Bansha Town
Tipperary Youth Cup semi final
Kilsheelan United 0 – 4 Clonmel Town
Munster Junior Cup
St Michael’s 3 – 0 Regional United B
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic 2 – 4 Peake Villa
Glengoole United 3 – 0 Clonmel Celtic
Two Mile Borris 0 – 2 Clonmel Town
Vee Rovers 0 – 0 Cahir Park
SUNDAY, JULY 26
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Wilderness Rovers 2 – 1 Old Bridge
Tipperary Town 0 – 4 Cashel Town
Slieveardagh United 4 – 2 Peake Villa
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Kilmanahan United 2 – 2 Galbally United
Cahir Park 1 – 1 Cullen Lattin
Rosegreen Rangers 1 – 0 Cashel Town
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Tipperary Town 1 – 2 Moyglass United
Mullinahone 2 – 2 St Nicholas
Clonmel Celtic 2 – 0 Bansha Celtic
Killenaule Rovers 1 – 2 Burncourt Celtic
FIXTURES
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Peake Villa v St Michaels, 7:15pm P Keane, J Lyons, M Teehan
Bansha Celtic v Cahir Park, 7:15pm J O’Dwyer
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Mullinahone v Killenaule Rovers, 7:15pm M Coady
THURSDAY, JULY 30
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Tipperary Town v St Michael’s, 7:15pm J Maguire
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Bansha Celtic v St Nicholas, 7:15pm E Ryan (to be played away)
SATURDAY, AUGUST 1
TSDL Youths League Division 2
Bansha Town v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm M Duffy
TSDL Division 2 Youth Cup Final
At Palmershill, Cashel Town v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm M Coady, N Coughlan, B O’Donoghue
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Glengoole United v Bansha Celtic, 7pm G Ward
Clonmel Town v Peake Villa 6pm M Duffy, J Lyons, P Keane
Vee Rovers v Two Mile Borris, 7pm N Coughlan
SUNDAY, AUGUST 2
Munster Junior Cup Quarter-Final
Abbeyfeale United v St Michael’s, 2pm
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Old Bridge v Cashel Town, 11am M Chapman
Tipperary Town v Slieveardagh United, 3 pm N Coughlan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Rosegreen Rangers v Cahir Park, 12pm J O’Dwyer
Cullen Lattin v Cashel Town, 3pm P Keane
Paddy Purtill Cup Semi-Final
At Ferryhouse, Kilmanahan United v Galbally United, 3pm J Maguire
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Bansha Celtic v Burncourt United, 12pm J Corry
Mullinahone v Clonmel Celtic, 3pm G Ward
Killenaule Rovers v Suirside, 3pm B O’Donoghue
Kilsheelan United v St Nicholas 4pm M Coady
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Vee Rovers v St Michael’s
Bansha Celtic v Clonmel Celtic
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on