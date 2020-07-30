Tipperary TD Martin Browne appointed to Dáil Agriculture and Marine Committee

Tipperary Sin Féin TD Martin Browne has been appointed to the Dáil Committee on Agriculture and the Marine.

The Cashel TD said that the work that will be undertaken by this committee will be crucial for Tipperary, given the scale of the sector in the Premier County.

“The challenges that face all of those involved in agriculture are considerable. The uncertainty of Brexit and its consequences are of the utmost concern for farmers across the country as well as those working within the fisheries industry. We need to ensure that provisions are in place to secure their future, provide them with certainty and enable them to prosper," said Deputy Browne.

He said that the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic were vast, and only added to the challenges that the farming sector had been facing for years.

"The low prices being paid to farmers for their produce is not the least of these concerns. Concerns over funding under the Common Agriculture Policy, EU trade deals and the future of the family farm are all issues that I and my Sinn Féin colleagues Matt Carthy and Pádraig Mac Lochlainn will address within this committee," he said.

Deputy Browne said that Deputy Carthy will bring with him a wealth of experience from his time as a member of the European Parliament’s Agriculture and Rural Development Committee.

“The future of rural Ireland and the farming and food producing industries are inextricably linked, and I pledge to do all I can within my role as TD and member of this committee to represent this vitally important sector," said Deputy Browne.