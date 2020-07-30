'Veteran of the criminal justice system' before Clonmel court on theft charge

A man described as a ‘veteran of the criminal justice system' has appeared before Clonmel District Court on a theft charge.

Noel Garry, Apartment 7 Church View, Church Street Tipperary Town pleaded guilty to theft at Euro Giant, O’Connell Street, Clonmel of items valued at €25 on May 8, 2019.

FULL ADMISSION

Sgt Carol O’Leary said the man entered the shop and left with a number of items without paying. Garry was later arrested and made a full admission. He had fifteen previous convictions, some were for theft and road traffic offences.

Aiden Leahy, solicitor, said his client was 26-years-old and had a nine month old child and was now living in Tipperary Town with his partner and young child

PREVIOUS CONVICTIONS

Mr Leahy said his client had a lengthy list of previous convictions and had served a substantial sentence for robbery.

He said the defendant was addicted to prescription medication which was not prescribed for him. He was now off all medications that were not prescribed for him since earlier this year.

SUSPENDED SENTENCE

Judge Harney sentenced the defendant to one month in prison and suspended the sentence for one year on the theft charge.