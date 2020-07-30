Bus Eireann warns intending passengers Nenagh Expressway is busy this weekend

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, is advising people intending to travel this weekend on its intercity Expressway routes to avoid peak times, as currently some services are unable to satisfy passenger demand.

Of Expressway’s 18 routes, one of those currently experiencing greatest pressure at peak times is Route X12 Limerick / Dublin Airport via Nenagh, Roscrea, Portlaoise

“While only seven per cent of our services overall have demand that exceeds capacity, the issue is more acute on certain routes,” said Eleanor Farrell, chief commercial officer, Bus Éireann.

Due to the 50% capacity limit on all public transport, Government guidance is that public transport should only be used for necessary journeys.

“Our drivers and inspectors are not in a position to assess whether someone’s journey is necessary or not,” continued Ms Farrell. “We would like people to take into consideration that their journey may prevent an essential worker reaching their place of employment, or someone attending a healthcare appointment.

She said that people may not be aware that morning services are seeing less demand, with the peak now arising between 12 noon and 7pm.

"We have tried to introduce measures to help customers manage and plan their travel,” she said.

Bus Éireann’s frontline employees had shown commitment and dedication in delivering essential service all over the country, said Ms Farrell.

"When they prevent someone from boarding a coach, it is because they are working to protect everyone, and in accordance with public health guidance," she said.