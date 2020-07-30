Tipperary deaths Thursday July 30

The late Stephanie Meagher

The death has occurred of Stephanie Meagher, Milltown, Dublin and late of Templemore, Co. Tipperary, July 29, 2020 (peacefully) after a long illness at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Kathleen and much loved sister of Michael, Helen, Madeleine and David. She will be sadly missed by her family, brother-in-law Austin, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest in peace

Due to Government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place at Church of SS. Columbanus and Gall, Milltown at 10.00 am on Saturday, followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on the Church webcam, www.milltownparish.ie. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.