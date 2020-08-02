Tipperary historian Liam Roche launches new book - "The Shipwrecked Saint"

The Cahir Social & Historical Society are delighted to announce that copies of The Shipwrecked Saint by Liam Roche are now available for €7 from Cahir Post Office, ‘The Heritage’ on the Square and St Mary’s Church Parish Office.

Liam’s publication tells the remarkable 1,400 year old story of how Cathal of Shanrahan became St Cataldo of Taranto in southern Italy. A pilgrimage to the Holy Land was followed by a disaster on the return trip to Ireland that stranded Cathal in the Gulf of Taranto, thousands of kilometres away from home. However, he made such an impression on the locals that they made him Bishop of the Diocese of Taranto and from May 8-10 annually they continue to celebrate his memory with a massive Festival of St Cataldo.

Cathal is best remembered, locally, in the beautiful stained glass windows of St Mary’s Church in Clogheen.

Well-known local historian, Liam Roche wants to express particular gratitude to Mary O’Donnell and Ann Cahill for all their support and to the late Mrs Tuohy of Main Street, Clogheen who introduced him to this subject over 20 years ago.

All proceeds will be donated to St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.