BREAKING: Disqualified from driving for 40 years and caught doing 147km/h in Tipperary today

This afternoon (Thursday, July 30) Gardai in Cahir while operating a speed check stopped a vehicle travelling at a speed of 147 kilometres per hour on the M8.

On checking their #MobilityApp the Gardai discovered that the driver was disqualified from driving for a period of 40 YEARS!!!

Using their Lapdock the Gardai were able to carry out thorough enquiries with live information available at the roadside.

The motorist was arrested and has been charged to appear in court.