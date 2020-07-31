Tipperary deaths Saturday July 31

The late Ina McGill

The death has occurred of Ina McGill (née Moore), Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, July 30, 2020. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Angela, sons Paul and Jim, sister Anne, grandchildren Jessica, Maisie, Daniel and Orla, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to government guidelines on Covid-19, Ina’s funeral will take place on Saturday August 1. Family Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, at 2pm which can be viewed on https://player.twitch.tv/?channel=tipperaryparish followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Margaret (Madge) Carey

The death has occurred of Margaret (Madge) Carey (née Mullally), Glenwood, Newport, and formerly of Glenstal Murroe. July 30, 2020 peacefully at University hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Martin and loving mother of the late Bridgine and Christine (Coughlan). Sadly missed by her loving sons Willie and Martin, daughters in law Ann and Ann, son in law Ned, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Agnes, Maura, and Phyllis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arriving at the Holy Rosary Church Murroe on Monday, August 3, for 11.30 am Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in Ballinure Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.