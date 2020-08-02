Doctor motorist left scene after damaging parked car at Poppyfields, Clonmel

A doctor who damaged another motorist’s car in a car park and left without reporting the matter has appeared before Clonmel District Court.

Alexandru Traila, 23 Heywood Close, Clonmel pleaded guilty to a failure to report charge relating to July 1, 2019 at Poppyfields, Clonmel.

Sgt Carol O’Leary told the court that a complaint was received from a man who reported that his parked car at the Poppyfields had been damaged. On inspection of CCTV a motorist was seen driving a BMW car.

On the CCTV the driver of the BMW could be seen getting out of his car to look at another vehicle before entering Woodies and then he came back out and drove off.

Sgt O’Leary said the defendant had no previous convictions.

Peter Reilly, solicitor, said the defendant was a 48-year-old medical doctor from Romania who had lived in Ireland for the last ten years. Dr Traila was working in the A&E Department in Ardkeen Hospital at the time of the incident and was due to go on a shift.

His client was going into Woodies and was parking when he mistook the angle and impacted slightly with another car. His client said there was nobody around to report it to. Mr Reilly said the driver should have left a note on the windscreen of the car and did not do so. He wanted to go to work. He was insured and it covered the damage of €1,500 to the other car which was being driven by an American tourist.

Judge Patricia Harney said the defendant had managed to get to 48 years of age without coming to the attention of the guards.

In the circumstances Judge Harney said she would strike out the charge if the defendant paid over €250 to the court poor box.

The defendant paid the donation and the charge was struck out.

