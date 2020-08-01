Tipperary courts: uninsured driver banned following accident in which children were hospitalised

An uninsured driver lost control of his car on the M7 due to a problem with a tyre and ended upside down in a field, Nenagh Court was told

Joseph Carrig of Apt 7 Rutland House, Rutland Street, Limerick, pleaded to no insurance at Derrcarney, Toomevara, on April 20, 2017.

The court heard that two children who were in the car had to be taken to hospital and that it was lucky no one was killed after the vehicle had crossed the motorway and crashed through a wooden fence.

Mr Carrig’s solicitor, David Peters, said that his client had just come out of treatment and had been taking a friend and her children to visit someone in a treatment centre when the accident happened.

“It was a problem with a tyre,” he said.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath disqualified Mr Carrig from driving for two years for no insurance and fined him €150.