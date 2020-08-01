Tipperary deaths Saturday August 1

The late Joan Johnstone

The death has occurred of Joan Johnstone (née Crouchen and formerly Hughes) late of Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, Mullinahone and Templemore, Co. Tipperary, July 29, 2020. Peacefully, in her 100th year, in the wonderful care of the Nursing Director Min and her team in Glengara Park Nursing Home, Glenageary. Beloved wife of the late Rev. Harden Johnstone and Thomas Hughes and mother to the late Wyndham Hughes. Very sadly missed by her sister Betty, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

In accordance with government guidelines, a private Funeral Service will take place. Donations, if desired, to the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The late Jack (Johnny) Walsh

The death has occurred of Jack (Johnny) Walsh, 10 O'Hickey Place, Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary.



Reposing at O'Dwyers Funeral Parlour, Carrick-on-Suir, on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St Molleran's Church at 1pm. Burial after in Rathgormack Cemetery.

Due to HSE guidelines, Social distancing must be adhered to at all times. Mass can be viewed online - https://www.facebook.com/stmolleranschurchcarrickbeg/