Tipperary deaths Sunday August 2

The late Michelle Power

The death has occurred of Michelle Power, Thomond Road and Monakeeba, Thurles, Tipperary



Suddenly, at home. Beloved daughter of Michael and Una. Will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, brother Philip, sisters Caroline (Murray), Mairead and Sinead, nephews Martin, Charlie and Luke, niece Fiadh, brother in law Martin-Joseph, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.



Funeral arrangements later

The late Anne (Chriss) Flynn

The death has occurred of Anne (Chriss) Flynn, Bella Road, Shanrahan, Clogheen, Tipperary

August 1, 2020, deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Removal on Tuesday for 11am Mass in St Mary's Church, Clogheen. Due to government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 family and friends in the church. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery. House private due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The late Jeremiah (Jer) O'Brien

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jer) O'Brien, Glencush, Glen of Aherlow, Tipperary



At St Theresa's hospital Clogheen, Jeremiah (Jer) predeceased by his parents Catherine and James, his sister Kay and nephew Kieran. Sadly missed by his brother Jim, Kilcaroon, Clogheen, sisters Nora Brennan, Brookville, Tipperary and Helen Breen, Lisduff, Lattin, sister in-law, brother in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving to the Church of The Sacred Heart, Lisverane on this Tuesday for 11:30 am mass, burial immediately afterwards in Clonbeg Cemetery Aherlow.

Due to government and HSE Guidelines the mass will be limited to family and close friends up to 50 people and we ask those attending to maintain social distancing.