Tipperary motorists warned Thurles to Nenagh road to close for emergency repairs

Motorists using the Thurles to Nenagh road are being warned that the section at Latteragh will close from Monday, August 10, to Friday, August 21, to facilitate emergency roadworks.

The section at Latteragh has been the subject of debate at Nenagh Municipal District Council over the past while, with council officials expressing fears for its condition.

The council has been given the go-ahead for a €14m realignment at Latteragh bends, which involves constructing a new road.

The emergency closure will be in operation from 7.30am until 6pm each day.

Diversions will be in place, with motorists from Thurles being diverted at Borrisoleigh on to the R501 and then the N62 as far as the roundabout at Roscrea.

Traffic will use the R455 (old N7), as far as Toomevara before joining the R499 back to Ballinamona Cross.

Traffic from Nenagh will turn left at Ballinamona Cross and on to Roscrea, Templemore and back to Borrisoleigh before rejoining the Thurles road.