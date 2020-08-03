Ballyporeen and Carrick-on-Suir to benefit from Covid-19 support package

Ballyporeen and Carrick-on Suir are to receive funding for important community projects under a Covid-19 support package.

They were named among the first list of towns and villages throughout the country to benefit from €2.8m in funding announced on Monday.

A Community Care project for Ballyporeen will allow for remote working, an indoor farmers market and outdoor covered meeting area. Funding of €39,600 was allocated to the project.

€25,000 was allocated to Carrick-on-Suir for the fit out of a digital hub, a voucher scheme to promote Ormond Castle, pilot public water refill stations and a shop local marketing campaign.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced details of the first €2.8 million in funding approvals from her Department to help rural towns and villages to adapt to the Covid -19 pandemic.

106 towns and villages will benefit immediately from the €2.8 million in funding.

The funding is designed to help communities to shop, socialise and work safely in light of Covid-19 Pandemic

Minister Humphreys said

“It is vitally important that we increase footfall in rural towns and villages by supporting them to adapt to this ‘new normal’ as a result of COVID-19,”

This tranche of funding announced is part of an enhanced €25 million Town and Village Scheme.

