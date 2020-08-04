Tipperary student wins national gas safety competition

T

Jessica Phelan from 6th class in Ballyneale National School, Carrick-On-Suir won a nationwide poster competition to raise awareness of carbon monoxide and the dangers that it can pose in our homes.

At the beginning of the school year, Gas Networks Ireland, in partnership with Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI), called for entries to its carbon monoxide (CO) safety poster competition. Students who completed the Energize programme were eligible to enter.

The competition received hundreds of entries from all over Ireland, but it was Jessica’s poster, “CO: Invisible but not invincible”, that was deemed first among equals. Jessica was presented with an iPad by Gas Networks Ireland for use in her school classroom.

Gas Networks Ireland Corporate Responsibility Manager, Christina van der Kamp, said:

“As science, technology, engineering and maths expertise is at the centre of our business, we’re big supporters of STEM education. Congratulations to Jessica and all in Ballyneale National School for winning the Term 2 Energize poster competition.

“We’re delighted that 5,200 students from 151 schools nationwide engaged with Energize last year. Most importantly, more students are now aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide and will be able to spot the warning signs in the future.”

The Energize programme delivers science to over 5,000 primary school students around Ireland through practical and engaging classroom-based lessons to cultivate interest in the subject so students continue with it to second level education. Carbon monoxide awareness is an important element of the programme.

During the pandemic, Gas Networks Ireland worked with JAI to make some of the resources from the Energize programme available free to download at www.jai.ie for learning at home.

Teacher Sarah Whelan said:

“My class thoroughly enjoyed the Energize programme which brought science to life through fun and interactive sessions reflecting the curriculum. The programme was delivered by a volunteer from a STEM industry which allowed the students to see the career possibilities in those areas and will encourage students to continue with science in second-level education.”

“We are delighted Jessica has won this award, the students were fully engaged in the poster competition and grasped both the safety message and the creativity required. Thanks to Gas Networks Ireland for supporting such an important initiative.”

