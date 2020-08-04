'Lovely gesture' - Golf club friends in Tipperary remember a Kilkenny man with fondness

Toddy O’Brien Remembered

A new bench has been recently erected at Clonmel Golf Club close to the 1st tee in memory of the late Toddy O’Brien who passed away so suddenly in January.

This is a lovely gesture from his great golf friends, Billy Acheson, Sean Callaghan, John Bolger and Donal Ryan who enjoyed many hours playing golf with Toddy.

The Kilkenny native was a long time member of Clonmel Golf Club having joined in 1981 and held a variety of admin roles including Men’s Honorary Secretary and BRS administrator, a role he filled at the time of his death.

Toddy was a keen and accomplished golfer who enjoyed the banter of a round with his playing partners. Those who ever played with Toddy will be well aware of the difficulty of earning a €5 note from him. He was also a huge help to those on committees who sought his advice on any aspect of the club.

The late Toddy O'Brien

Toddy was a keen follower of sport. Manchester United and Leinster Rugby were two favourites but he got most mileage from the successes of his home county Kilkenny as he beamed in the aftermath of their victories over Tipperary.

Toddy was a follower Clonmel Golf Club’s teams as they played and seldom missed an inter club match.

Toddy O’Brien has left an indelible mark on Clonmel Golf Club and it's members and is sorely missed on the course and in the clubhouse. This memorial will ensure that the name of Toddy O’Brien will remain part of the club for many generations.