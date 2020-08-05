North Tipperary gardaí arrest seven motorists on suspicion of drug driving
North Tipperary gardaí arrested seven motorists on suspicion of drug driving over the August bank holiday weekend
Seven motorists were arrested on suspicion of drug driving in the Nenagh Garda District over the bank holiday weekend.
Gardaí stepped up checkpoints throughout the district in a proactive response to a notable increase of such offences in 2020.
It recently emerged that there has been a 17% increase in detections of driving under the influence of an intoxicant in the first six months of the year - a total of 1,216 drug driving arrests – with most of the country in lockdown for three of those months and a 70% reduction in traffic on the roads
